Community Health Resource Fair is held in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Hormel Institute, Mayo Clinic, and several other organizations came together today at the Community Action Building to hold a community health resource fair. The goal of the event was to get the word out about the free and reduced-cost resources available in the community. The Mayo Mobile Mammography Unit was there to provide mammograms to people who are uninsured or underinsured in an effort to screen them for breast cancer. Also, University of Minnesota's Mobile Health Initiative offered free blood sugar and blood pressure tests as well as over-the-counter medications. Emily Heath, the clinical research and outreach nurse for The Hormel Institute, said she hopes the event makes a big impact.
“I hope that it grows and continues to add more resources and is just a main event where people can find access to health care services in the community. I hope we can reach as many people as possible and get as many people screened and signed up for services as we can,” Heath said.
The Hormel Institute hopes to have the event again next year. They also would like to have the Mayo Mobile Mammography Unit there twice a year.