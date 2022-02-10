Community group is raising funds for a new Stewartville skate park

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- A group of parents and kids are raising funds to create a new and improved skate park at Meadow Park.
Parker Campbell and Garrett Colligan are part of a group that have been contacting the Stewartville City Hall and the local Lion's Club trying to secure funding for a revamped version of Meadow Park's skate park.
Campbell said the new park will be safer for kids in the community.
"So that kids are not street riding because then there is a huge risk of getting hit by cars or getting hurt a lot worse," Campbell said.
Campbell and Colligan's parents, Audrey and Krystal, said the new park will have something for everyone, no matter what type of wheels you like to ride.
The Stewartville Parks Department received a $3,000 people's energy grant for the skate park this month.
To donate, you can contact the Stewartville City Hall.