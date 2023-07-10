Community gears up for the Dodge County Free Fair

KASSON, Minn.-The Dodge County Free Fair, Minnesota's oldest county fair, will kick off on Wednesday. This year's fair will feature tons of fun events and activities for fairgoers across its five day span. There will, of course, be plenty of carnival rides and tasty treats to enjoy. If you're looking for live music, you'll be able to find it at the Entertainment Center, which is scheduled to have several bands play there. If you're looking for heart-pounding thrills, there will be a bull riding challenge at the Grandstand. That'll start at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Roughly thirty minutes after the challenge ends, a big fireworks display will start.
“These memories will last them forever. They’ll remember coming out to the fair and the rides and things like that. I can remember going to the fairs when I was a kid, and them fairs have always stuck in my mind, and that was always a fun thing to do every year," Marilyn Lermon, one of the board members of the Dodge County Free Fair, said.
On Thursday night, there will be stock car races going on at the Grandstand. On Friday night, trailer races will happen there. On Saturday night, there will be a demolition derby there.