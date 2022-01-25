 Skip to main content
Community engagement sessions planned for riverfront redevelopment in Rochester

Community engagement wanted on Rochester riverfront development
ROCHESTER, Minn. - As local leaders set their sights on redeveloping Rochester's riverfront, community members are being given an opportunity to share their perspectives on its future.
 
The Downtown Waterfront Southeast Small Area Plan is focused on transforming properties along the Zumbro between 4th Street SE and 9th Street SE. The area includes the former site of Legends Bar and Grill, which has seen contentious conversations related to its preservation.
 
Consultants working on the project are planning a series of so-called "riverfront talks," covering topics including historic preservation and redevelopment. The sessions will take place virtually, though information on dates and times have yet to be released.

