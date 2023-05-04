Community Co-Design graduates ready to promote equity throughout Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Seven individuals recruited from various organizations and companies from across Rochester graduated from the Community Co-Design program.
The program hosted a graduation ceremony at City Hall to celebrate the seven community members graduating. The graduates started the training back in January, learning how to identify barriers of inequality through about 25 hours of training.
The Community Co-Design addresses inequalities in establishing policies, creating programs, and solving persistent issues in Rochester. The seven graduates will now have the option to be involved in important decision making processes occurring around the area with their new knowledge.
"Now we have a say in a lot of things and when were invited to certain things, were not just there as a picture. Now they are hearing our voice and taking what we say and doing something about it," said Community Co-Design graduate, Khadija Ali.
The next class of students will start in June. Contact the Destination Medical Center at (507) 216-9720 if you are interested in joining the next cohort.