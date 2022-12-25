 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Another Round of Snow this Afternoon and Tonight...

.Snow continues to move across the eastern half of Iowa early
this evening and will continue advancing east overnight. In
addition to the light snow, occasional freezing drizzle has been
observed, primarily in east central IA. Later tonight and into the
morning hours, a second round of snow is expected to move through
the same areas as the first. Occasional freezing drizzle and light
snow will lead to slick and snow covered roads, in addition to any
compacted snow still remaining from our recent storm.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected with light freezing drizzle possible at
times. Total snow accumulations of two to three inches.

* WHERE...Much of northern and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on more snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions, with low visibilities at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions may continue to degrade as a
second round of snow moves through later tonight. Visibilities
with the second round of snow may be reduced to 2 miles,
especially in northern Iowa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Community Christmas dinner at Faith United Methodist Church

  • Updated
  • 0
Community Christmas dinner at Faith United Methodist Church

Christmas can be a hard time for some people. To help with that, there was an annual community Christmas dinner today at Faith United Methodist Church. 

SPRING VALLEY, Minn.-Christmas can be a hard time for some people. To help with that, there was an annual community Christmas dinner today at Faith United Methodist Church. The dinner was for people who were alone or had some other special circumstances and were looking to enjoy a meal with others on Christmas Day. It was free to eat there, but donations to help Spring Valley Area Ministerial Association were appreciated. Food was provided by members of the community. Also, a couple of local musicians played Christmas songs for the attendees. Jennifer Kimball-Olson, one of the event organizers, said the event made a big impact on everyone involved.

“Anytime we can gather together to share a meal, that love, that spirit of God, of Jesus-it touches the hearts and the minds of all that gather together," Kimball-Olson said.

Some of the meals from the event were delivered to residents of Hillside Homes. If you missed out, don't worry. The plan is to have the community Christmas dinner again next year at Faith United Methodist Church.

Recommended for you