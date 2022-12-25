Community Christmas dinner at Faith United Methodist Church

Weather Alert

...Another Round of Snow this Afternoon and Tonight... .Snow continues to move across the eastern half of Iowa early this evening and will continue advancing east overnight. In addition to the light snow, occasional freezing drizzle has been observed, primarily in east central IA. Later tonight and into the morning hours, a second round of snow is expected to move through the same areas as the first. Occasional freezing drizzle and light snow will lead to slick and snow covered roads, in addition to any compacted snow still remaining from our recent storm. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected with light freezing drizzle possible at times. Total snow accumulations of two to three inches. * WHERE...Much of northern and eastern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on more snow covered roads and slippery road conditions, with low visibilities at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions may continue to degrade as a second round of snow moves through later tonight. Visibilities with the second round of snow may be reduced to 2 miles, especially in northern Iowa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&