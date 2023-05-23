Commission rejects removal of Soldiers Memorial Field Park from potential list of local landmark places

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Soldiers Memorial Field Park will remain on the potential list of local historic places after the Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission rejected its removal 4-3 on Tuesday.
City staff recommended the downtown park to be removed because of another out of state report that said it would not be eligible to make the National Register.
That report said the park lacks historic integrity because of the changes made to the entrance, as well as the amount of original buildings still standing.
Only two buildings, the golf course restrooms and pump house, are more than 50 years old, while other structures are less than 35 years old.
However, despite alterations made over the years, some commissioners said the park's track, tennis courts and golf course have been a mainstay.
Rochester business owner John Kruesel also said former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's visit in 1934 to the park, as well as balloon launches, should automatically make the park a local landmark.
Commissioner Mark Hubly said he wants a public hearing on the park's potential status but expressed that he would be open to certain areas being designated as historic, as opposed to the entire park.
"To me it makes more sense to evaluate this as a landmark in one of our next meetings and maybe landmark it the way we recommended Silver Lake, be land marked where we landmark a boundary and within this boundary and within this park are the significant structures and we name those," Hubly said.
Silver Lake Park and Soldiers Memorial Field Park were both designed by Hugh Vincent Feehan.