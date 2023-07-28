Commercial exhibits are featured at the fair

ROCHESTER, Minn.-At the Olmsted County Fair, quite a few vendors were operating inside of Crawford Hall. There were lots of different things fairgoers could grab there. You could've snagged some crocheted hats to keep your ears warm in this freezing weather and some indoor decorations to spruce your place up. There was a vendor there that could offer you some financial advice and another that could tell you about personal health care options. You will also be able to learn about how to get a job at the post office. Christina Thompson, one of the play advisors for Discovery Toys with Christina Mae, said play is an effective way for kids to learn.
“Play is the best way to learn because when you’re actually doing the motions, doing the activity, it’s really gets in-it just kinda really gets in your brain. You’re really doing the motions. It just kinda-I don’t know to explain it but-doing the motions really just helps you learn better and faster," Thompson said.
The vendors will be inside Crawford Hall on Saturday and Sunday as well. They will be there from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.