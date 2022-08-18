Colorado woman takes plea deal over cocaine in southern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested for cocaine in Freeborn County is taking a plea deal.
Adrienne Erin Smith, 28 of Denver, Colorado, was charged with second-degree possession of cocaine on October 3, 201. Freeborn County sheriff’s deputies say Smith was seen in Harmony Park near Clarks Grove around 2 am, holding a plastic baggie and a small digital scale. A deputy approaching her from behind says he saw Smith scoop a white powdery substance from a larger bag into a smaller one.
Investigators say she had over 28 grams of cocaine on her.
Smith has now pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession. Her sentencing is set for October 26.