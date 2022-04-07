Colorado State forecasts an above average hurricane season for 2022

The team at Colorado State University have released their forecast for the upcoming 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season and once again call for an above average season.
The April forecast calls for 19 named storms, nine of which will become hurricanes with four becoming major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). This forecast is higher than the average baseline of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
During the 2021 season, the Atlantic Basin generated 21 named storms with seven becoming hurricanes and four major hurricanes.
The forecast from Colorado State calls for low confidence in the development of El Nino. This would result in cooler than average sea surface temperatures in the basin along with higher wind shear, the easiest way to destroy a tropical cyclone.
The forecast currently calls for a cool to neutral state leaning to a slight La Nina in the central Pacific Ocean, a pattern geared towards a conducive environment for tropical cyclone development thanks to warmer sea surface temperatures in the Main Development Region (MDR), along with a semi favorable upper air pattern.
Time will tell what we can expect to see this season. The start of the Atlantic season is June 1 and ends on November 30.