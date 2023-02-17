Color the Wind kite festival returns this Saturday

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa. - The 22nd annual Color the Wind kite festival is returning this Saturday.
Each year, thousands of people gather at Clear Lake to watch professional kite flyers from across the United States at Color the Wind, the Midwest's largest kite festival.
A collective of 40 expert kiters will be flying more than 100 kites of all sizes out on the ice.
Just last year alone, more than 20,000 visitors came to watch the event.
Admission is free and anyone is welcome to attend. It is advised to bring warm clothing and footwear that has good traction on it to avoid slipping on the ice, as rainfall has made the lake surface especially slick recently.
The weather has been unseasonably warm lately, so the event safety team has been measuring the ice thickness to ensure that it will not pose danger to anyone that goes on the lake.
"Last week we measured anywhere between 12 and 22 inches of ice in the flying field," said Stacy Doughan, president of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce. "We follow the guidelines put out by safety professionals when it comes to ice."
In consideration of the scale of the event, vehicles will not be allowed on the ice. However, event-goers are cleared to go out on the lake on foot if interested.
A beautiful display of colors in the sky - the festival can be seen from the surrounding area as well, so you don't have to be right by the lake to see all of the sights.
It's taking place at Clear Lake on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11 am to 4 pm.
If you're interested in going and would like to know more, click here to visit the Color the Wind website.