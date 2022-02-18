Color the Wind is back in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It may be quiet and windy now along the Clear Lake Seawall. But come Saturday morning, dragons, sharks, even eagles, will light up the wintry skies, as Color the Wind makes its return for 2022 after a year off.
"I did not realize that we had something that was going to grow like its grown."
Larry Day and his wife Kay started the festival in 2002. Since then, it has evolved into one of the premier events of its kind in the country, drawing in avid kite flyers from across the U.S. and even the world.
"It's something different and unique. We've been blessed."
Before the most recent event in 2020, the Days announced that they would step back and hand the festival off to the City and the Chamber of Commerce, though they agreed to help transition in organizing the event. Though they will no longer run the event each year, Larry will continue to fly his many, prized show kites.
Now that the festival is continuing forward under new management, Larry is excited to see the festival continuing to draw in kite flyers, young and old, to North Iowa.
"They're good people. Most of them are older, about 45 or older. We need some new young people, and we're starting to see a few young people get involved in kiting."
The fun officially gets underway at 11 a.m. Saturday, and is free to the public. Vendors will also be selling kites at the nearby Lakeview Room if you'd like to fly your own. In addition, complementary shuttles will run between the Seawall and Clear Lake High School.
