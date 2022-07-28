Collision with train car kills two in northeast Iowa

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa – Two people are dead after a vehicle collided with a train car Wednesday night.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 9:30 pm on Packard Avenue in Butler County. A 2014 Chrysler Town and Country was driving south, approaching Innovating Ag Services, when it crashed with a train car.
The names of the two people killed in the collision have not been released.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Northern Railroad, Greene Ambulance, Fire, and Rescue, Clarksville Ambulance, and Butler County Medical Examiner assisted with this accident.