Collision with a deer sends Rochester motorcyclist to the hospital

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester motorcyclist was hurt when he hit a deer Friday evening.

It happened around 7:22 pm on Highway 63 in Mount Pleasant Township.  The Minnesota State Patrol says Nathan Richard Corbin, 43, was riding north when he collided with a deer near mile marker 71 and went off the road.

The State Patrol says Corbin suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Lake City Hospital for treatment.  The crash report says Corbin was wearing a helmet.

The Lake City police, fire, and ambulance, the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, and Red Wing Ambulance assisted with this crash.

