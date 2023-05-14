Collision in SE Minnesota injures two children from Iowa

BROWNSVILLE, Minn. – Two Iowans were hurt in a collision in Houston County.
It happened around 3:15 pm Sunday at the intersection of Highway 26 and Main Street in Brownsville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Samantha Rae Bly, 33 of Spring Valley, was driving south and a 17-year-old female was driving east when they crashed.
Two passengers in Bly’s vehicle were hurt. A six-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, both from Lansing, IA< were sent to Gundersen Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Brownsville Fire Department, and Tri State Ambulance assisted with this accident. The State Patrol says road conditions were wet at the time of the collision.