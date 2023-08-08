Collision in Eyota sends one to the hospital

EYOTA, Minn. – One driver was hurt after an SUV and pickup truck collided in Olmsted County Tuesday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 6:18 am at the intersection of Highway 42 and 5th Street in Eyota. Brandon Robin Himle, 43 of Chatfield, was driving north and Anna Elizabeth Stacy, 20 of Rochester, was southbound. The State Patrol says Stacy tried to turn left onto 5th Street and the vehicles crashed.
Stacy suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Himle was unharmed.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota fire and ambulance assisted at the scene.