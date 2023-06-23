Collision in Butler County kills one driver

ALLISON, Iowa – One person is dead after a semi and a van collided in Butler County.
It happened around 3:12 pm Friday near the intersection of Highway 3 and Newell Avenue, east of Allison. The Iowa State Patrol says Paul Yerkes, 64 of Greene, was westbound in a van on Highway 3 and Timothy Grittmanm, 41 of Allison, was driving east in a semi. The State Patrol says Yerkes entered the eastbound lane and crashed into the semi.
Yerkes died at the scene. Grittmann was injured and taken to Waverly Health Center by Allison EMS.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Allison Fire and EMS, Waverly Health Center EMS, Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Butler County Medical Examiner, Butler County DOT, and McDivitt’s Towing assisted at the scene.
This crash remains under investigation.