Collision east of Stewartville sends one to the hospital

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is hurt after a collision east of Stewartville.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Wade Alan Baker, 47 of Wykoff, was driving east on Highway 30 and Owen Donald Nelson, 17 of Stewartville, was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol says they collided in the intersection around 6:46 pm Monday after one driver failed to stop for the stop sign.
Nelson suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital or treatment. Baker was not harmed.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department, and Bill’s Towing assisted with this accident.