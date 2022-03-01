Collider Foundation gets $100,000 from Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Collider Foundation says it has received a $100,000 grant from the Mayo Clinic Community Contributions Program.
The Foundation says the money will support Collider’s work to empower Rochester’s early stage entrepreneurs, amplify the voices of Rochester’s local business starters, and provide community education.
“Our team at Collider is beyond grateful to receive this generous support from Mayo Clinic,” says Executive Director Amanda Leightner. “We look forward to continuing to foster relationships with entrepreneurs and other support organizations this year to help create a community where anyone with passion and a strong business idea sees and has access to a pathway to bring that idea forward in the community.”
The Collider Foundation says the support, education, and growth of our entrepreneurial ecosystem is a pathway to a more prosperous and inclusive future for the Rochester community and this grant will support their ongoing activities throughout 2022.