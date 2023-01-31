 Skip to main content
Coldest morning on the winter so far

Tuesday Morning Lows

It was a bitterly cold morning as temperatures dipped well below zero. A few places even dropped as low as -20 or colder. These are some of the coldest temperatures we've had this winter, even slightly colder than the arctic blast just before Christmas. In Rochester, the temperature dropped to -17 with a wind chill factor of -32 and in Mason City, the temperatures was at -18 with a wind chill as low as -31. Although wind chills were lower just before Christmas, the actual temperatures were colder this time around.

