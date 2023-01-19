January started off with some mild temperatures as we saw several days with highs in the 30s, which is about 5-15 degrees above average. Moving through the rest of the month, it appears like we'll end up seeing colder days with highs in the teens and 20s. It's even possible that we may see even cold conditions for the end of the month. The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is showing greater chances for below normal temperatures for the end of the month. With that in mind, we'll likely see the return of some mild days at some point in February.
Colder than normal temperatures looming for the end of January
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today