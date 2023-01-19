 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE DUE TO SOME LIGHT FREEZING MIST
MIXED WITH SNOW...AND RE-FREEZE OF MELTED SNOW...

Light freezing drizzle and snow could cause slippery travel this
evening. In addition, air temperatures near freezing will continue
to cool into the 20s with any melted snow re-freezing. Untreated
roadways and elevated surfaces could become icy and slippery.

Remember to slow down and allow extra time to reach your
destination. Slippery spots will be possible for the morning
commute as well with lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Colder than normal temperatures looming for the end of January

Colder Than Normal End to January

January started off with some mild temperatures as we saw several days with highs in the 30s, which is about 5-15 degrees above average. Moving through the rest of the month, it appears like we'll end up seeing colder days with highs in the teens and 20s. It's even possible that we may see even cold conditions for the end of the month. The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is showing greater chances for below normal temperatures for the end of the month. With that in mind, we'll likely see the return of some mild days at some point in February.

