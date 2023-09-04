 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Today...

The combination of low relative humidity values, near record to
record temperatures, increased southwesterly/southerly winds, and
drought conditions will result in elevated fire risk today across
southeastern Minnesota and west-central into central Wisconsin.
Afternoon relative humidity values will fall to around 25 to 30
percent with winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph for some.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any activities that involve outdoor
fires or create sparks, including campfires, grilling, and
operating large equipment. Cigarettes should be disposed of and
extinguished properly. Please heed any local burn bans.

Cold front to bring relief from heat, severe storm threat

  • 0
tuesday cold front

A developing cold front will soon move into the region, as it does, our area will not only be facing a threat for severe storms but a much-needed cooldown after days of intense summer heat.

Tuesday will feature more warm weather as high temperatures climb into the low 90s. As we approach the afternoon, change will be coming in the form of building clouds.

A series of pop-up showers and storms will being in our area around 6 p.m. with the threat lingering into the late night hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with most of our area sitting in a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe development. This means isolated severity will be possible. 

The higher risk for severe weather can be found to the north, including the Twin Cities. A Level 2 of 5 risk means more scattered strong to severe activity is possible.

We could see all forms of severe weather across our region, including large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

After the front passes, much cooler temperatures will come our way. We're looking at a 20+ degree drop in highs from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Recommended for you