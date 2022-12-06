Coin Drive to Help Struggling Families

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is hosting a coin drive to help families struggling with food insecurity. All of the donations in Rochester will go toward Channel One Regional Food Bank. Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is matching contributions up to $25,000. You don't even have to be a member of the credit union to donate. Billie Packer, the branch manager at the Rochester location, said she's been looking forward to this drive.
“This week is really exciting. I am very passionate about helping people in general anyway, and there are a lotta people in this community that are struggling with food insecurity right now. We actually put a pantry in the Affinity Plus parking lot just a couple months ago," Packer said.
The third annual "Coins for a Cause" is happening at all Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union locations through the end of business hours on Friday.