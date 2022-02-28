Cocaine sends a Rochester man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – More than half a pound of cocaine is sending a Rochester man to prison.
Loc Huu Truong, 39, was sentenced Monday to nine years and two months behind bars, with credit for two days already served.
Truong and Susan Douangmichit were arrested in late April 2021 after the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team searched a home in the 4900 block of Castleview Drive NW in Rochester. The Team says it found 276.8 grams of cocaine and $2,000 in cash.
Douangmichit previously pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. She also had to pay a $500 fine. Truong pleaded guilty in November 2021 to first-degree drug possession.