Coalition for Rochester Housing gets new executive director

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new leader has been named for the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing.
JoMarie Morris will be the groups new Executive Director and says she is grateful “for this opportunity to work across sectors with other committed community leaders to leverage resources and enhance our collective impact to address these urgent affordable housing needs. We must work collaboratively to create and preserve housing options that will ensure the dignity and security of our residents and economic growth of our region.”
The Coalition says Morris was the inaugural Executive Director of the Rochester-SE MN Jeremiah Program and led the efforts to build and launch a Jeremiah Program campus in southeast Minnesota. Morris is a graduate of Winona State University and attended William Mitchell College of Law, then was a partner at Klampe, Delehanty & Morris law firm in Rochester for 18 years practicing civil litigation and immigration.
“The Coalition for Rochester Area Housing was formed to address the lack of affordable housing in our area. Our residents should be able to work, learn, play and live all in the same community,” says Coalition Leadership Council member and Rochester Area Foundation President, Jennifer Woodford. “JoMarie Morris brings an incredible depth and breadth of experience with her to this new role with the Coalition, and we are thrilled to have her expertise in leading these important initiatives that will create a positive impact in our community.”