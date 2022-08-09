Clouds, rain to return before the weekend

After a stormy weekend, the workweek has kicked off with plentiful sunshine helping us dry back out. Conditions have been very nice for a late summer week with near normal temps and calm winds.
The quiet weather is set to continue for a compare more days before more cloud cover and small rain chances make a comeback. Clouds will begin to obscure the sun starting Thursday morning thanks to a small wave of energy taking advantage of retreating high pressure. Increasing clouds highlight the daytime hours with rain chances making their way in during that evening.
Another wave will follow prompting some higher chances for rainfall through our Friday. This day will feature the highest chances for rain but luckily the storm threat looks to remain low. As we enter the weekend, the chances for rainfall gradually fall until Monday, when another small chance for rain scoots back in.