Closure of MercyOne clinic leads to postponement of 'Ball in the Mall' fundraiser

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The closing of the MercyOne clinic in Albert Lea has led to the postponement of an annual fundraiser.
The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition (ALHC) says the Ball in the Mall event, which had been scheduled for October 7 at Northbridge Mall, has been put on hold.
The ALHC says it is receiving multiple calls from other healthcare providers, many of which expressed interest in the past in bringing their services to Albert Lea, and the Ball in the Mall will be rescheduled as a community celebration once a new healthcare provider is secured.
MercyOne has announced it is shutting down its Albert Lea clinic on December 31. ALHC says over 5,000 patients sought care at the clinic since it opened in July 2021.