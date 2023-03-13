Closet fire Monday morning at Limb Lab in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A small fire broke out Monday morning in a closet at Limb Lab.
The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to the business in the 400 block of Broadway Avenue around 8:13 am. Firefighters say they arrived to find smoke in the building and an evacuation in progress. The fire was put out, the buildings sprinkler system was turned out, and fans were set up to ventilate the structure.
The Fire Department says flames caused a small about of damage to the contents of the closet and there was some water damage to the first floor and basement.
Battalion Chief 3, Engines 1, 5, 3, 16, Truck 12, & Fire Marshal 4 responded to this incident with assistance from Rochester Police Department & Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
No one is reported injured from this fire.