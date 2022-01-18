 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Closed doors credited with stopping Rochester store fire from spreading

  • Updated
  • 0
Roch fire 1 Jan 18 2020

Photo courtesy of the Rochester Fire Department.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Flames and smoke led to the evacuation of a Rochester business Tuesday morning.

Just before 9:30 am, the Rochester Fire Department was called to the Truckin’ America automotive store in the 4700 block of Highway 52.  Firefighters arrived to find significant smoke inside the store and light smoke coming from the roof.  All employees and customers had safely evacuated the store.

When crews went inside to find the source of the flames, they found the contents of an office on the north side of the building on fire.  Firefighters forced open a locked exterior and interior door to enter the office and put out the flames.  The smoke from the roof was found to be coming from an rooftop HVAC unit directly above the affected office.  The flames did not manage to spread to the actual structure of the building.

The Rochester Fire Department says there was fire and water damage to the office and some smoke damage throughout the store.  Fire investigators say the spread of the fire was limited by both doors to the office being closed and the Fire Department says the public should remember that closing doors behind you can help stop a fire from spreading.

No injuries are reported from this incident.  The Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted the scene.

Roch fire 2 Jan 18 2022

Photo courtesy of the Rochester Fire Department.

Tags

Recommended for you