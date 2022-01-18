Closed doors credited with stopping Rochester store fire from spreading

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Flames and smoke led to the evacuation of a Rochester business Tuesday morning.
Just before 9:30 am, the Rochester Fire Department was called to the Truckin’ America automotive store in the 4700 block of Highway 52. Firefighters arrived to find significant smoke inside the store and light smoke coming from the roof. All employees and customers had safely evacuated the store.
When crews went inside to find the source of the flames, they found the contents of an office on the north side of the building on fire. Firefighters forced open a locked exterior and interior door to enter the office and put out the flames. The smoke from the roof was found to be coming from an rooftop HVAC unit directly above the affected office. The flames did not manage to spread to the actual structure of the building.
The Rochester Fire Department says there was fire and water damage to the office and some smoke damage throughout the store. Fire investigators say the spread of the fire was limited by both doors to the office being closed and the Fire Department says the public should remember that closing doors behind you can help stop a fire from spreading.
No injuries are reported from this incident. The Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted the scene.