"Click It or Ticket" campaign begins

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected to
reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category across
southern Minnesota.

Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into the state. Sunny
skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will allow these
pollutants to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ozone
will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when
sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Air quality
is expected to reach the Orange AQI category. This is considered
unhealthy for sensitive groups.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now App, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;

You can find additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

"Click It or Ticket" campaign begins

  • Updated
  • 0

The national campaign is stepping up safe driver enforcement.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.-The national "Click It or Ticket" campaign begins today. Here's how the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is stepping up safe driving enforcement. Deputies will be working round-the-clock to enforce seat belt and child safety. They'll be spread throughout Olmsted County watching to see if drivers and passengers are wearing their seat belts. If a deputy catches you or one of your passengers not wearing your seat belts, they'll pull you over and give you a ticket that could ultimately cost you over $100 after all those surcharges and fees. 

“Wearing your seat belt’s a very simple thing. ‘Click It or Ticket.’ Put on your seat belt. One simple click. Your family wants you to come home safe. We have these unexpected crashes that happen, and we can’t plan for those, but you can plan for wear your seat belt and be safe. Make sure your children are buckled up safely and come home to your loved ones," Michelle Ness, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office's Toward Zero Deaths coordinator, said.

The campaign runs through the end of June 4th. Last year in Minnesota, more than 80 motorists who weren't wearing a seat belt died and more than 1,200 were seriously injured.

