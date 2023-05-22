OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.-The national "Click It or Ticket" campaign begins today. Here's how the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is stepping up safe driving enforcement. Deputies will be working round-the-clock to enforce seat belt and child safety. They'll be spread throughout Olmsted County watching to see if drivers and passengers are wearing their seat belts. If a deputy catches you or one of your passengers not wearing your seat belts, they'll pull you over and give you a ticket that could ultimately cost you over $100 after all those surcharges and fees.
“Wearing your seat belt’s a very simple thing. ‘Click It or Ticket.’ Put on your seat belt. One simple click. Your family wants you to come home safe. We have these unexpected crashes that happen, and we can’t plan for those, but you can plan for wear your seat belt and be safe. Make sure your children are buckled up safely and come home to your loved ones," Michelle Ness, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office's Toward Zero Deaths coordinator, said.
The campaign runs through the end of June 4th. Last year in Minnesota, more than 80 motorists who weren't wearing a seat belt died and more than 1,200 were seriously injured.