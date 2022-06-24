Clear Lake's Thursdays on Main providing weekly summer fun

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The recent weather we've been may have been a bit of a scorcher, but it's just right for one of North Iowa's major events.
Thursdays on Main is full of live music, vendors, food, movies at City Park, and extended business hours. At Chris' Kettle Corn, owner Chris Andersen is looking forward to the weekly event, the fourth year his business has participated in. With the events of the last couple of years due to the pandemic, he feels there are a lot of folks wishing to shake off some cabin fever and take in the sights and sounds of summer.
"I think people have had the cabin fever, not just from the winter, but also the pandemic, and they still have that angst feeling of wanting to get out and do something."
For a complete list of performers, and movies being shown at the City Park bandshell, click here. Thursdays on Main runs until August 18.