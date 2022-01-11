Clear Lake's Joe Colon named to Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame

WATERLOO, Iowa – Clear Lake native Joe Colon has been selected for the 2022 class for the Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Colon is part of a class that includes 16 individual state championships, 12 NCAA All-Americans, three NCAA champions, two National Junior College Athletic Association champions, a four-time state championship high school coach, a record-setting college team, one of the top wrestling volunteers in the world, and a world bronze medalist.
The Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame says:
“Joe Colon was a two-time Iowa state high school champion for Clear Lake High School, capturing titles as a sophomore in 2007 and as a senior in 2009 while finishing third as a junior in 2008. Joe was a junior college national champion and was named Outstanding Wrestler in 2010 while helping Iowa Central Community College capture the NJCAA team title. He transferred to the University of Northern Iowa and compiled a career record of 62-6, including a perfect 24-0 mark in duals. Colon was 27-4 and reached the quarterfinals at the NCAA tournament as a redshirt sophomore in 2011-12.”
“After sitting out the 2012-13 season, he went 35-2 and finished third at the NCAA tournament as a senior. Colon allowed bonus points only once in 68 career matches for UNI. He won the Bill Farrell International championship in 2014 while finishing fourth at the World Team Trials and fifth at the U.S. Open. The following year, he finished second at the World Team Trials, third at the Cerro Pelado International and fourth at the U.S. Open. Colon won a bronze medal at the World Championships in 2018 and currently trains at the Cyclone Regional Training Center in Ames, Iowa.”
The Glen Brand Hall of Fame was established in 2002 to honor native-born Iowans and those who wrestled or coached for an Iowa school who have made an impact on wrestling on a national level or who have done extraordinary work in Iowa. It is located inside the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo