Clear Lake's annual 4th of July celebration officially underway

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - This weekend, you'll likely be taking the boat out, grilling out with family, or lighting off fireworks. And, you can count on Clear Lake being decked in red, white and blue.
The community's annual 4th of July celebration officially kicked off Tuesday evening with the opening of the carnival, as well as bingo, vendor market, and live music from the Split Second Band.
Courtney Orte and her family are looking forward to the fun this weekend.
"Probably the fair food, taking the little one on some rides, the atmosphere itself again, and being together with family on the 4th."
After a couple of uncertain years due to the pandemic, she's thrilled to see people get together to celebrate America's independence.
"I think everything has subsided for the most part, to at least get out and have fun. Life's too short, you have to take advantage of opportunities like this when it's in your hometown."
For a complete schedule of events this weekend, click here.