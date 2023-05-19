Clear Lake woman wins $30,000 from Iowa Lottery scratch game

CLIVE, Iowa – A North Iowa woman says her big lottery winners could turn her life around.
Ivy Wilson, 27 of Clear Lake, has claimed the 16th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$30,000 Crossword” scratch game. Wilson says he boyfriend bought the ticket for her at the Kwik Star on Willow Creek Court in Clear Lake when he stopped to cash in a few other winning tickets she’d asked him to redeem for her.
“The next day before work, we were sitting there having coffee and I was scratching them and scanning them,” says Wilson. “I thought that I had won on that one, but I didn’t think I won that much. I didn’t believe it, really.”
Wilson says it was hard to concentrate on work after winning.
“I didn’t want to say anything to anyone quite yet because I kind of wanted to process it first,” she says. “It was very distracting, that’s for sure. The adrenaline was definitely going all day long.”
Wilson, a housekeeper, says he isn’t making any immediate plans to spend her windfall.
“It can definitely change the direction of your path,” she says, “so I want to make sure I do smart things with it.”
The $30,000 Crossword game is a $3 scratch game that features 151 top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.52.