THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
491 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

CERRO GORDO           WINNEBAGO             WORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLEAR LAKE, FOREST CITY, LAKE MILLS,
MANLY, MASON CITY, AND NORTHWOOD.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WINDS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS
TO 75 MPH POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2
INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  80%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  40%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  50%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  30%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 35

Clear Lake woman killed in Hancock County crash

GARNER, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is dead after a collision in Hancock County.

It happened around 3:20 pm Friday at the intersection of 190th Street and Highway 68 south of Garner.  The Iowa State Patrol says Kaden Buckley, 16 of Ventura, was driving east and failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the northbound vehicle driven by Sharon Schneider, 79 of Clear Lake.

The State Patrol says Schneider suffered fatal injuries and this crash remains under investigation.

The Garner Police Department, Klemme Police Department, Garner Fire and EMS, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa DOT assisted at the scene.

