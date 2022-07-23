Clear Lake woman killed in Hancock County crash

GARNER, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is dead after a collision in Hancock County.
It happened around 3:20 pm Friday at the intersection of 190th Street and Highway 68 south of Garner. The Iowa State Patrol says Kaden Buckley, 16 of Ventura, was driving east and failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the northbound vehicle driven by Sharon Schneider, 79 of Clear Lake.
The State Patrol says Schneider suffered fatal injuries and this crash remains under investigation.
The Garner Police Department, Klemme Police Department, Garner Fire and EMS, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa DOT assisted at the scene.