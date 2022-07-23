Clear Lake woman killed in Hancock County crash

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA CERRO GORDO WINNEBAGO WORTH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLEAR LAKE, FOREST CITY, LAKE MILLS, MANLY, MASON CITY, AND NORTHWOOD. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WINDS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS TO 75 MPH POSSIBLE. SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE. A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE. PROBABILITY TABLE: PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : 20% PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : 20% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 80% PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH : 40% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 50% PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 30% PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95% MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/ : E 35