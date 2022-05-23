Clear Lake woman gets probation for meth and pot

MASON CITY, Iowa – Methamphetamine and marijuana mean probation for a Clear Lake woman.
Denise Marie Back, 60, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense.
Law enforcement says it searched Back’s home on August 19, 2021, and found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging material, some marijuana, and a .38 caliber pistol. Back was then arrested on October 11, 2021, and officers say she had a marijuana joint in her possession.