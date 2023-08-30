Clear Lake woman cited for early morning crash

MASON CITY, Iowa –A car wound up in the ditch after an early morning accident in Cerro Gordo County.
The Sheriff’s Office says it got a call around 5:24 am Wednesday about a vehicle in a field near the intersection of 255th Street and Lark Avenue. Deputies found a 2014 blue Toyota Corolla had gone off the road and flipped.
Investigators say Carelynn Reyo, 25 of Clear Lake, had been driving west on 255th Street when she swerved to avoid an animal and crashed. Deputies say Reyo left the scene of the accident but later returned. Because no one was at the vehicle when they arrived, law enforcement searched the immediate area before Reyo returned. The Sheriff’s Office says Reyo was checked out at the scene by the Mason City Fire Department for minor injuries but declined further medical treatment.
She was cited for failure to maintain control.
The Mason City Police Department, Mason City Fire Department, and the Clear Lake Police Department assisted with this crash.