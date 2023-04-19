Clear Lake teen pleads not guilty to THC and gun crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake teen is pleading not guilty to drug and gun crimes.
Kyan Chandler Muth, 18, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning June 20 for intent to deliver marijuana, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.
Muth’s home was searched on March 7 and law enforcement says it found him in possession of 10 THC vapor cartridges, a rifle, and drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, Muth admitted to being a regular drug user and selling the THC cartridges for profit.
THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.