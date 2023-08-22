 Skip to main content
Clear Lake teen pleads guilty to THC and gun crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a Clear Lake teen accused of drug and gun crimes.

Kyan Chandler Muth, 18, has pleaded guilty to intent to deliver marijuana and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon.  His sentencing is scheduled for October 9 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

On March 7, law enforcement said it searched Muth’s home and found him in possession of 10 THC vapor cartridges, a rifle, and drug paraphernalia.  Muth allegedly told officers he was a regular drug user and sold the THC cartridges for profit.

THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

