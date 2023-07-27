Clear Lake tanning salon peeper is sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who pleaded guilty to spying on naked customers at a Clear Lake tanning salon has been sentenced.
Daryl Eugene Johnson, 52 of St. Ansgar, pleaded guilty to four counts of invasion of privacy. He’s been ordered to spend 45 days in jail on each count, sentences to be served consecutively for a total of 180 days. Johnson must also pay $3,420 in fines and be on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for 10 years.
Johnson was accused of using a digital recording device to intentionally video record customers of a Clear Lake tanning business without their consent in September 2022 and January 2023. Court documents state Johnson placed a phone on top of an 8-foot wall separating adjacent tanning bedrooms and recorded the customers using the rooms.
This state sentence will be served after Johnson completes his federal sentence for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2020. Daryl Johnson and his son Daniel Johnson each pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder. Daryl Johnson was given 30 days in jail, one year of supervised release, a $2,000 fine, and must pay $2,000 in restitution. Daniel Johnson was sentenced to four months behind bars, one year of supervised release, and must pay $2,000 in restitution.