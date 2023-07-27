 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Clear Lake tanning salon peeper is sentenced

Justice

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who pleaded guilty to spying on naked customers at a Clear Lake tanning salon has been sentenced.

Daryl Eugene Johnson, 52 of St. Ansgar, pleaded guilty to four counts of invasion of privacy.  He’s been ordered to spend 45 days in jail on each count, sentences to be served consecutively for a total of 180 days.  Johnson must also pay $3,420 in fines and be on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for 10 years.

Johnson was accused of using a digital recording device to intentionally video record customers of a Clear Lake tanning business without their consent in September 2022 and January 2023.  Court documents state Johnson placed a phone on top of an 8-foot wall separating adjacent tanning bedrooms and recorded the customers using the rooms.

 This state sentence will be served after Johnson completes his federal sentence for his involvement in the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2020.  Daryl Johnson and his son Daniel Johnson each pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder.  Daryl Johnson was given 30 days in jail, one year of supervised release, a $2,000 fine, and must pay $2,000 in restitution.  Daniel Johnson was sentenced to four months behind bars, one year of supervised release, and must pay $2,000 in restitution.