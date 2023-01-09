Clear Lake Seawall named to National Register of Historic Places

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Clear Lake Seawall has been selected for the National Register of Historic Places.
The City of Clear Lake and the Clear Lake Historical Society say that’s the end result of a process that started in October 2021. The Seawall was built in May 1936 and sits on the footprint of the former White Pier, which was destroyed by a tornado in 1931.
“The City is very pleased that Clear Lake’s Seawall will be added to the National Register of Historic Places. Implicit to this very process is the validation of the historic significance and value of this structure, not only to our community, but to the State of Iowa and beyond”, says City Administrator Scott Lawrence Flory.
The application to be on the register involved the search of Clear Lake City Council minutes from 1933 - 1935 to establish the timeline of discussions between the City of Clear Lake, Clear Lake Park Board, the Iowa State Conservation Commission (today the Iowa Department of Natural Resources), Iowa Highway Commission (today the Iowa Department of Transportation) and the Works Progress Administration.
The City says photographs and maps were located were to document that the seawall was constructed by workers from the Mason City Transient Farm, a division of the WPA and that local granite fieldstone was used to build the wall along with local lumber and fill dirt.
A restoration project for the Seawall was completed in May 2022.