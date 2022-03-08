Clear Lake school superintendent is a finalist for another job

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Superintendent of the Clear Lake Community School District is a finalist for another job.
The Indianola School board has announced Doug Gee of Clear Lake, Ted Ihns of Howard-Winneshiek Community School District, and Tony Aylsworth of Pleasantville Community School District are candidates to be its next superintendent.
Current Indianola superintendent Art Sathoff will be stepping down on June 30, 2022 after being with the school district since 2014.
Gee been Clear Lake superintendent since 2016.