Clear Lake Rotary donates $6,500 to restore high school piano

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – An old piano at Clear Lake High School has gotten new life thanks to the Clear Lake Rotary Club.
The Yamaha Piano was originally bought in the late 1970s with help from the Clear Lake Area Concert Association and the Clear Lake Arts Council. Years of use by both the Clear Lake Community School District and the Clear Lake Area Concert Association had left the piano in desperate need of extensive refurbishment.
That’s why the Rotary Club ran two fundraisers in the summer of 2021. The “Dine in Clear Lake for a Year” event saw raffle tickets sold by Rotary members during Thursdays on Main and two winners were picked to get receive gift cards to dine in Clear Lake and Ventura area restaurants. Rotary Club President Amanda Kasten says “this was a unique fundraiser that the club developed to help support local dining establishments, and we look forward to doing it again this summer.”
In addition, Rotarians provided sponsorship and support for Brews on the Beach hosted by Lake Time Brewery.
Both events helped raise $6,500, which was presented to the Clear Lake High School Choral and Band Programs to refurbish the piano.