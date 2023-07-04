Clear Lake postpones fireworks due to storm chances

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The city of Clear Lake has postponed it's July 4th fireworks show to Wednesday, July 5th at 10 p.m. due to the potential for thunderstorms.
The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced via Facebook that the decision to postpone the show came after consulting with their fireworks crew, the Clear Lake Police Department, Clear Lake Fire Department and weather professionals.
They said the decision was made for the safety of their crew and the community.
The city says the carnival, BINGO and vendors will continue to operate until the storms move in.
"We waited as long as we could to make the decision regarding the fireworks. The barges would need to launch at 7 p.m. to be ready for showtime and putting our crew on metal boats with the potential for lighting is something we're not willing to risk. Thank you for understanding," the Facebook post reads.
The Municipal Band will also play Wednesday night, July 5th.