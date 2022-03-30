Clear Lake police ask for public's help with weekend assault

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a weekend attack of a female in Clear Lake.
It happened around midnight on March 19 in a public parking lot at S. 3rd Street and 1st Avenue. The Clear Lake Police Department says a female victim was assaulted in the parking lot and then taken by private vehicle to seek medical attention for what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the incident was reported several days after it happened and they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.
Clear Lake investigators say they think several people were in the area during the time of the assault and may be able to help identify potential suspects or other witnesses. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Officer Rogers at 641‐355‐ 4413 or by email at jrogers@cityofclearlake.org.
Police say information may be reported anonymously.