Clear Lake man to stand trial for stolen property in Worth County

  • Updated
Eric Pittman

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Clear Lake man is pleading not guilty over some stolen property in Worth County.

Eric Dwayne Pittman, 54, is accused of first-degree theft, third-degree theft, and possession of burglar tools.  Pittman was arrested on December 7, 2021, after law enforcement says it found him operating a motor vehicle that had been stolen from Stan Koch and Sons Trucking in Albert Lea.

Court documents state tools found in the vehicle are believed to have been used in a burglary.  Pittman is also charged for selling stolen batteries and other car parts at a recycling business in Kensett.

His trial is scheduled to begin on March 30.

