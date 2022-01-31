Clear Lake man to stand trial for stolen property in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Clear Lake man is pleading not guilty over some stolen property in Worth County.
Eric Dwayne Pittman, 54, is accused of first-degree theft, third-degree theft, and possession of burglar tools. Pittman was arrested on December 7, 2021, after law enforcement says it found him operating a motor vehicle that had been stolen from Stan Koch and Sons Trucking in Albert Lea.
Court documents state tools found in the vehicle are believed to have been used in a burglary. Pittman is also charged for selling stolen batteries and other car parts at a recycling business in Kensett.
His trial is scheduled to begin on March 30.