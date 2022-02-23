Clear Lake man to stand trial for stealing from Mason City restaurant

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of burglarizing a Mason City restaurant is pleading not guilty.
Daniel Harold Rish Jr., 30 of Clear Lake, is now scheduled to stand trial starting May 3 for third-degree burglary and interference with official acts.
Mason City police say Rish illegally entered Pastime Gardens on October 23, 2021. Investigators say Rish entered through a south window when the restaurant was closed and he was arrested while exiting through the window. Court documents state Rish had a blue bank bag with $315 in it.