Clear Lake man to stand trial for sexually abusing minors and giving them drugs

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of sexually abusing minors and giving them drugs is pleading not guilty.
Christian David Vorland, 34 of Clear Lake, is now scheduled to stand trial starting October 3 on four counts of distributing drugs near a school, pimping, five counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
According to court documents, Vorland allegedly provided methamphetamine to someone under 15 three times between July and September 2022 and once in April 2023. He’s accused of soliciting a juvenile female into committing prostitution in exchange for meth. Vorland also allegedly sexually abused a victim between 14 and 15 years old five times between July 2022 and June 2023 and punched a juvenile female in the face on June 8, 2023.
Law enforcement says all the crimes happened at a home on 10th Avenue North in Clear Lake that was within 1,000 feet of a school.