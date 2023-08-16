 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeastern Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in the
Northwest Territories of Canada is moving south across central
Canada and towards Minnesota on Wednesday. A strong cold front will
bring this smoke across the entire state on Thursday. Smoke will
reach the border around midnight Thursday, the Twin Cities around
noon, and southern Minnesota by 3 PM. This smoke may be heavy and
air quality may reach the Red (Unhealthy) AQI category for much of
eastern Minnesota. Smoke will linger across the eastern half of the
state on Friday and fine particle levels will continue to be high
for most of the day. Winds will become southerly Friday afternoon
and smoke will begin to retreat away from the state and disperse.
Air quality should improve below alert levels by the end of the day
on Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

Clear Lake man to stand trial for sexually abusing minors and giving them drugs

Christian Vorland

Christian Vorland

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of sexually abusing minors and giving them drugs is pleading not guilty.

Christian David Vorland, 34 of Clear Lake, is now scheduled to stand trial starting October 3 on four counts of distributing drugs near a school, pimping, five counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.

According to court documents, Vorland allegedly provided methamphetamine to someone under 15 three times between July and September 2022 and once in April 2023.  He’s accused of soliciting a juvenile female into committing prostitution in exchange for meth.  Vorland also allegedly sexually abused a victim between 14 and 15 years old five times between July 2022 and June 2023 and punched a juvenile female in the face on June 8, 2023.

Law enforcement says all the crimes happened at a home on 10th Avenue North in Clear Lake that was within 1,000 feet of a school.

