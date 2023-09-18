Clear Lake man to stand trial for methamphetamine

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man is pleading not guilty to getting caught with methamphetamine.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the Clear Lake Police Department arrested Snyder on September 29 as he was riding his motorcycle in the area of South Shore Drive and Main Avenue.
Court documents state Snyder had meth in his possession when he was pulled over.
He is now scheduled to stand trial beginning October 31 for possession with intent to deliver meth and failure to use a drug tax stamp.