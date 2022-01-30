Clear Lake man to stand trial for kidnapping a woman

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of abducting a woman and taking her across county lines is pleading not guilty.
Thyago Silva Miranda, 31 of Clear Lake, is facing one count of third-degree kidnapping. Police say he grabbed a woman just before midnight on December 19, slammed her against the side of his car, and then forced her inside the vehicle.
Investigators say the woman was taken someplace north of Manly in Worth County and Miranda took her cell phone and left her in 20 degree weather.
Miranda is now scheduled to stand trial beginning March 15 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.